New support group for fathers to meet in Dundalk on Wednesday

A new support group for fathers experiencing issues will meet in Dundalk for this first time this Wednesday.

We Are Fathers was set up to help fathers experiencing a wide range of issues including:

Emotional and psychological abuse

Parental Alienation

Domestic violence

Court proceedings including separation, access, guardianship, maintenance, custody etc.

The first meeting takes place at an undisclosed location in Dundalk on Wednesday night at 7pm. To confirm your attendance please email wearefathersireland@gmail.com or call or text 087 9933714.