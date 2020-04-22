New take away Baker & Spice open in Dundalk

A new takeaway premises has recently opened its doors at the Market Square in Dundalk.

Baker & Spice is located at 8 Eimear Court in the former Jackie’s Café premises.

While the middle of a pandemic is arguably not the best time to open a new restaurant, take aways are available with deliveries being made throughout Dundalk, Faughart, Blackrock, Haggardstown, Knockbridge and Ballymascanlan.

Baker & Spice sells a range of Southern Fried Chicken meals, kebabs, Peri Peri chicken, platters, burgers, pizzas, curries, desserts and much more.

Check out their menu on Just-Eat.ie here.