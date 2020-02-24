New take away premises Bun Bros and Four Star Pizza opens in Dundalk

A new takeaway premises has recently opened its doors in Dundalk town centre.

Bun Bros and Four Star Pizza is located at 9 Eimear Court in the Market Square in the premises most recently occupied by Apache Pizza.

Bun Bros, who also have outlets in Ennis and Galway, serve a range of burgers and sides while Four Star offer a wide range of pizzas and other treats.

Four Star have previously operated in Dundalk, ironically in an outlet on Dublin Street which will shortly re-open as an Apache Pizza.