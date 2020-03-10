New three year plan drawn up to develop and enhance Blackrock village

Blackrock Tidy Towns recently completed their new three year plan for the development and enhancement of the village between now and 2023.

The plan was developed for the group by Flynn Furney Environmental Consultants with financial support from LEADER under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

The new plan incorporates many suggestions from the Blackrock community following a public consultation process involving an online and paper-based survey along with a public meeting in the local Community Centre.

All proposals received were considered individually and in detail by the consultant before incorporating all relevant suggestions into the new plan.

A spokesperson for Blackrock Tidy Towns said: “We would like to thank everyone involved in the production of the new plan, including our own committee and volunteers, consultant Billy Flynn, Louth Leader Partnership, the LCDC and Louth County Council for the financial support through LEADER, and everyone who submitted ideas through the public consultation process.”

You can read the new plan in full here.