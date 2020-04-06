New website launched dedicated to memories of Macardle Moore brewery

A new website dedicated to the memory of the former Macardle Moore and Co Brewery in Dundalk launched at the weekend.

Founded by Jason McGee of local company Jascom, the website features many memories from the brewery’s humble beginnings from being established by Edward H Macardle and Andrew T Moore in 1863 to its final closure by Diageo in 2001.

The site provides an insight into over 300 hundred years of brewing at the Cambrickville site. From the brewery’s origins to details on brewing and packaging there is also a wealth of photos to browse through from over the years with more to be added in the coming weeks.

You can check out the site now at www.macardles.ie