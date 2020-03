A new women’s clothing store is set to open today on Clanbrassil Street.

Outlet 22 is located at 22 Clanbrassil Street in the former EuroSaver store, beside Deli Lites and Shoe Zone.

The new venture will sell items from stores such as Vero Moda, Closet London, Only, Vila, Selected Femme, Pieces and Jacqueline de Yong.

To mark the opening there will be 50% off everything today.