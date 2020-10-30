Newry, Mourne and Down and Louth County Councils issue joint Covid-19 appeal

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Cllr Laura Devlin and An Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Dolores Minogue have come together to urge people in both Council areas to continue to do all they can to curb the spread of COVID-19.

While both counties have different restrictions in place, the Council leaders are conscious that as neighbouring counties, the residents of each have a role in helping keep each other safe. They are therefore appealing for residents in both Louth and Newry, Mourne and Down to adhere to their respective government guidelines.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Cllr Laura Devlin appealed to everyone keep the momentum going at this critical juncture.

“The past months have been difficult for so many of us across this island, but we need your help to keep going and keep COVID-19 under control. As neighbours in the East Border Region let’s continue to work together and help each other to help fight COVID-19.

“Residents in Northern Ireland are being asked to avoid all unnecessary travel. Please also observe the small things that make the big difference – wash your hands, keep your distance, wear a face covering where required, and for those in Newry, Mourne and Down download the STOPCovid NI app.

“We all have a big role to play in reducing the strain on our hospitals and getting through the difficult Autumn and winter ahead.”

An Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr Dolores Minogue said “The people of Louth have reacted positively to all the measures introduced but this positivity needs to continue for the foreseeable future. Please continue to follow the restrictions in place, keep your social distance and minimise your contacts. If we can achieve this we will all have a safe and pleasant Christmas hopefully.”