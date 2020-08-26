Next month’s Blackrock Triathlon is cancelled

Setanta Triathlon Club have announced that next month’s Blackrock Triathlon, has been cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

The event had been due to take place on September 27th in the seaside village.

A statement from the event organisers about the cancellation said: “Considering the current Covid 19 guidelines, we feel this is the correct decision to ensure the safety of participants, volunteers and the local community in Blackrock.

“We will process refunds for all registered participants in the next ten days.”