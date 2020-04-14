Night time closures to take place on M1 motorway from next week until July

Despite the ongoing lockdown as a result of Covid-19, Louth County Council have confirmed plans to close sections of the M1 from Junction 10 Drogheda North/Navan to Junction 18 Dundalk North/Ballymascanlon (and vice versa) at night time on various dates over a 12 week period from next week to facilitate Celtic Roads Group (CRG) to carry out pavement works.

The closures and diversion route will be as follows:

Northbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 10 to Junction 18 – within the period 21st April 2020 – 11th July 2020.

Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads; R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52).

Diversions will be in place, at night time only, between the hours of 19.30-06.30.

Southbound within sections of the M1 between Junction 18 to Junction 10 and to county boundary, Dublin Road, Drogheda – within the period 21st April 2020 – 11th July 2020.

Diversion using the following national, regional and local roads; R132 (old N1), R169, LP 2226-27, N33, R166 and R215 (old N52).

Diversions will be in place, at night time only, between the hours of 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The total duration of the roadworks is expected to be 12 weeks, during which time the motorway mainline, interchange slip roads, roundabouts and side roads may be closed. It is the intention of Celtic Roads Group (CRG) to minimise the number of and duration of road closures within the above period.

Contingency has been included in the 12 week period to allow for disruption to works due to weather conditions etc and every effort will be made to complete the works in less than 12 weeks.

The closures will affect both carriageways at different periods and only one carriageway will be closed at any given time. Road closures will generally be between two junctions only.

For up to date information, notifications will be published on AA Roadwatch and on LMFM Radio.