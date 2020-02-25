Night time resurfacing works get underway in St Nicholas’ Quarter tonight

A number of roads around St Nicholas Church in the area known as St Nicholas’ Quarter will be closed overnight for resurfacing works from tonight.

The areas impacted will include Linenhall Street, Bridge Street, Church Street and Patrick Street.

They will be closed between 7pm and 7am each day from Tuesday February 25th to Saturday March 7th.

It is intended to close:

Linenhall Street (R132) from its junction with Fairgreen Road (R177) to its junction with Bridge Street (R132)

Church Street (R132) & Bridge Street (R132) between its junctions with The Laurels (LT20011) and John Street (LT20015)

Patrick Street (LT20058) from its junction with Church Street (R132) for a distance of 20m west

Local access will be provided for the duration of the works with the roads to remain open during day time/business hours.