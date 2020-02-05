Night time road closures planned for resurfacing works in St Nicholas’ Quarter

Louth County Council has served notice of its decision to close a number of roads around St Nicholas Church in the area known as St Nicholas’ Quarter for resurfacing works for a period at the end of this month and into next month.

The areas impacted will include Linenhall Street, Bridge Street, Church Street and Patrick Street.

They will be closed between 7pm and 7am each day from Tuesday February 25th to Saturday March 7th.

It is intended to close:

Linenhall Street (R132) from its junction with Fairgreen Road (R177) to its junction with Bridge Street (R132)

Church Street (R132) & Bridge Street (R132) between its junctions with The Laurels (LT20011) and John Street (LT20015)

Patrick Street (LT20058) from its junction with Church Street (R132) for a distance of 20m west

Local access will be provided for the duration of the works with the roads to remain open during day time/business hours.

Diversion Route South: South Bound traffic approaching Linenhall Street (R132) will be diverted east along Fairgreen Road, south along Castle Road (LT20063) to its junction with Jocelyn Street (R172). Then west along Jocelyn Street, Roden Place (R172), Francis Street( R132), Park Street (R132), along Magnet Road (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT20016), north along Long Walk and The Laurels (LT20011) to its junction with Church Street.

Diversion Route North : North Bound traffic approaching from Church Street (R132) will be diverted west along The Laurels (LT20011), The Long Walk (LT20016) to its junction with MacSwiney Street (LT 20016). Then north along MacSwiney Street and Legion Avenue (LT 20015) to its junction with The Castletown Road (R934), east along the Castletown Road to its junction with Bridge Street (R132).

Any person who wishes to object to the closure of this road should lodge an objection in writing with Eugene McManus, Administrative Officer, Transportation, County Hall, Millennium Centre, Dundalk, Co Louth not later than 4pm on Friday 7th February 2020.