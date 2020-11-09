Nine further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by nine in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,765 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Saturday November 7th following on from six cases the day before.

There have now been 227 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 176.1. This is just below the national average 175.5 and is the ninth highest in the country.

There has now been a total of 1,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 7 November, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 65,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

277 are men and 264 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours