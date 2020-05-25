‘No end in sight’ to the good weather

More great weather is on the way with “no end in sight to it”.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the week ahead.

Louth Weather said: “Yet again high pressure dominates our weather. Little or no rainfall this week. Light winds Tuesday to Thursday. Temperatures above average. Sunshine amounts will vary and I won’t be able to forecast these until within about 24 hours.

“MONDAY – A beautiful morning and early afternoon. By mid afternoon high cloud will spread in from the west, so it will become increasingly hazy then cloudy. Moderate SW winds. Warmest day off the year so far with 20°C in many areas. Cloudy tonight with the odd spot of light rain. Very mild at 13°C.

“TUESDAY – Dry. Some cloud but lots of warm sunshine. Light NW winds. Max 19°C.

“WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY and FRIDAY – Dry. Quite cloudy overall, though this could be thin high cloud. The sun will break through at times. Continuing mild with temperatures in the high teens. Winds, almost calm Wednesday and Thursday, will pick up on Friday.

“THE WEEKEND – Early indications showing near perfect weather. Dry. Sunny. Temperatures up to 20°C. The only downside is the return of those pesky easterly winds which will make it feel cooler at the coast.

“FURTHER OUTLOOK – A slight blip possible next Monday with some rain possible, but otherwise I cannot see any major change in overall weather patterns. It looks like more high pressure to come, so more good news on the weather front.

“UV levels up to 7 this week, so please don’t forget the sunscreen.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.