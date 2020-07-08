No further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

There were no further cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth in the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This means there remains 782 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday July 5th.

A case 24 hours brought an end to the county’s run of six days without one.

There has now been a total of 1,742 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 6th July, the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,538 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.