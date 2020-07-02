No further cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth

There were no further cases of Covid-19 reported in Co Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This means there remains 781 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Monday June 29th.

There has now been a total of 1,738 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 30th June, the HPSC has been notified of 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,477 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.