No further Covid-19 cases in Louth

There were no further cases of COVID-19 in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This means there remains 799 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday August 9th.

There has now been a total of 1,773 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 10 August, the HPSC has been notified of 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 26,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: