No further Covid-19 cases reported in Louth

There were no further Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

That means there remains 777 cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Thursday June 4th.

There have now been a total 1,678 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 5 June the HPSC has been notified of 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.