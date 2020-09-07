No further positive Covid-19 cases at Morgan’s Fine Fish

Local seafood producer Morgan’s Fine Fish have confirmed that no further staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

Last week the Omeath-based business confirmed that there had been two cases of the Coronavirus at their office facility.

At the time four others had received negative test results back while five further staff were awaiting results.

In an update yesterday, Morgan’s confirmed that there had been no further positive test results back.

They said in their update: “Following on from the update on the 3rd September, Morgan’s Fine Fish have today received all remaining coronavirus test results. We are pleased to report that all tests are negative. There are no further positive cases of coronavirus amongst our team. The two employees that tested positive on the 1st September are recuperating well at home and all their colleagues would like to wish them a speedy recovery.

“The entire team in Morgan’s Fine Fish would like to sincerely thank all of our customers, suppliers, friends and family for all of their support and well wishes this week. We are proud to be part of such a supportive community.

“Stay safe everyone. We are all in this together.”