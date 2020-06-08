No new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

There remains 777 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Friday June 5th.

There have now been a total 1,679 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 6 June the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,201 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 5 June (25,176 cases), reveals: