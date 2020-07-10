No new cases of Covid-19 in Louth in latest figures

There were no further cases of Covid-19 in Louth in the latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This means the number of cases confirmed in the county as of midnight on Tuesday July 7th was 785 following three new cases 24 hours earlier.

There has now been a total of 1,743 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 8th July, the HPSC has been notified of 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today, NPHET has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings.

“COVID-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”