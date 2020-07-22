No new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth in latest figures

There were no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team released last night.

This means there remains 791 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Sunday July 19th.

There has been a total of 1,753 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 20th July, the HPSC has been notified of 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 20th July, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, making it possible to take steps to reopen society and the economy.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19, such as covering coughs, hand washing, use of face coverings and 2m social distancing, which are essential for continuing the momentum towards the reopening of our schools and the resumption of our healthcare services.”