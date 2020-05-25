No new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

There were no new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth in the latest figures released last night.

That means that there remains 756 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Friday May 22nd.

There have now been a total 1,608 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 24 May the HPSC has been notified of 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,639 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 22 May (24,569 cases), reveals: