No new Covid-19 cases in Louth for a fourth day running

For the fourth day in-a-row there were no new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team released last night.

This means there remains 778 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Thursday June 11th.

There have now been a total 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 12 June the HPSC has been notified of 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 22 of these samples were taken on Monday (n=12) and Tuesday (n=10) and would normally have been reported on Thursday and Friday but, for technical reasons as part of normal laboratory practice at the National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL), are being reported now. Contact tracing has already been undertaken for the majority of these cases.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today’s increase in notifications of COVID-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease. When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days. All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day.”