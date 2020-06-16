No new Covid-19 cases in Louth for a sixth day

There have now been no new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Co Louth for the past six days.

The latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team shows that there remains 778 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Saturday June 13th.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is 1,706.

As of midnight Sunday 14 June the HPSC has been notified of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,321 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “An analysis of cases reported in the last fourteen days tells us that the number of daily cases remains on a downward trend. This combined with hospitalisation and ICU trends indicates that the behaviours adopted by the general public continue to suppress the disease in the community.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Based on our research to date, almost 1.7 million people are now reporting wearing face coverings in public places. This is an increase of 6 per cent or almost three hundred thousand people in a week and shows that the message is getting across.”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said: “If you go onto public transport, or into retail environments or any place where you can’t be sure a 2m physical distance from other people is possible, you should wear a face covering. Face coverings are also strongly advised when visiting vulnerable people.”