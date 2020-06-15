No new Covid-19 cases in Louth for five days straight

There have been no new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth for the last five days.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team released last night show there remains 778 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Friday June 12th.

There have now been a total 1,706 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 13 June the HPSC has been notified of 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.