No new Covid-19 cases in Louth for the last 10 days

Louth’s run without a new confirmed case of Covid-19 has now extended to a 10th day.

The latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team, released last night, shows there remains 778 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Wednesday June 17th.

There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 18 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The importance of people exercising their own judgement and taking personal responsibility in protecting themselves and others cannot be overstated at this crucial point in the pandemic.

“Hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette, face coverings and knowing the symptoms of COVID-19 – and what to immediately when experiencing symptoms – is how every individual can equip themselves to live safely as restrictions are eased.”