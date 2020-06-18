No new Covid-19 cases in Louth for the last eight days

There have been no new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth for the last eight days now.

The latest data from the National Public Health Emergency Team shows there remains 778 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Monday June 15th.

There have now been a total of 1,710 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 16 June the HPSC has been notified of 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday 18 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHET’s advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”