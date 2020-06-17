No new Covid-19 cases in Louth for the past week

There have now been no new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Co Louth for the last week.

The latest figures released by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night show that there were 778 confirmed cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday June 14th – the same number as a week earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 15 June the HPSC has been notified of 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8%.”