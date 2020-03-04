No plans ‘at this stage’ to cancel St Patrick’s Day parades over Coronavirus

The Government is not advising “at this stage” that St Patrick’s Day parades should be cancelled because of the coronavirus threat, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The decision was made at a press briefing in Government Buildings yesterday afternoon just a few hours before the second case of Coronavirus was announced in Ireland with a female in the East of the country who has recently returned from Italy being diagnosed with the illness.

As things stand however the Government is set to allow St Patrick’s Day parades across the country to take place, including the Dundalk parade on March 16th and the Blackrock parade on March 17th.

Asked about St Patrick’s Day parades, Mr Varadkar said: “We’re not advising anyone to cancel any gatherings at this stage.

“But bear in mind that the St Patrick’s Day festival is two weeks away and a lot can happen between now and then.”