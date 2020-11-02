No roaming charges in the North in event of no-deal Brexit, Ryan confirms

There will be no roaming charges for mobile phone users on the island of Ireland even in the increasingly likely event of a no-deal Brexit.

There had been concerns that visitors to the North would face extra charges for using their phones there once the UK leaves the EU. This would have been particularly concerning for border areas such as Louth but Communications Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed this morning that there would be now roaming charges.

He said: “Even in a situation where a Brexit deal is not reached at the end of the transition period, it is expected that there would be no change in consumers’ experience of using their mobile phone on the island of Ireland.”

His department is in ongoing contact with the telecoms industry and with regulator ComReg, and “no operators have indicated that they have any plans to change current arrangements in continuing to apply the current roam-like-at-home regime”, Mr Ryan added.

He was answering a parliamentary question from Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd who said there were concerns in Border areas over mobile phone coverage and charges if extra changes were to be brought in unilaterally on January 1st by the UK government. Such a move would have very serious consequences for people with Irish mobile phone contracts who live in Border areas, he said.

Mr Ryan offered the reassurances from the phone companies that there were no plans to reintroduce roaming charges, which were banned across the EU for all member states in 2017.

Before that, a four-minute call that now costs 5c per minute could have cost up to €5 to an unwitting consumer, the Dáil was told.

The minister said ComReg was responsible for ensuring that all providers meet their obligations in areas such as roaming alerts, and it also had up-to-date information for customers about roaming on its website. His department would continue to monitor the situation closely, he said.

Mr O’Dowd said: “This is good news as it stands for those living in Border areas, indicating that mobile telephone roaming charges will not be reintroduced.”