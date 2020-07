None of the eight septic tank systems tested by Louth County Council last year failed the test, according to new details from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The report found that 26% of septic tanks inspected nationally in 2019 posed a risk to human health or the environment.

A total of 1,160 septic tanks were tested by local authorities across the country last year with 51% failing.

None of the eight tests in Louth failed.