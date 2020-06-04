No significant rainfall on the way as cold and cloudy conditions dominate

There is no sign of any significant and much needed rainfall in the next ten days.

That’s the verdict of Louth Weather in their latest forecast for the coming days.

With fires on the Cooley Mountains and dry spells leading to the possibility of a hose pipe ban after weeks of good weather, the demand for rain locally has rarely been greater.

Instead it is due to be cold and cloudy with windy conditions on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Louth Weather said: “BACKGROUND – High pressure out in The Atlantic is the major influence on our weather. While it is preventing any Atlantic lows coming our way, it’s just too far away to ensure we continue our run of decent weather. It’s dragging down moist northerly air from Arctic regions, so it will be cloudier and colder than of late.

“THURSDAY – A mostly cloudy dry day today with just the odd sunny spell or passing shower. Moderate NW winds. Max 15°C. Dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells tonight.

“FRIDAY – A windy day. A mix of sunshine and mostly light showers. NW winds will gust to over 60kph by mid afternoon. Cold at just 12°C and feeling more like 9°C in the wind. Rain arriving Friday night might give some short lived relief to farmers and gardeners, but nowhere near as much as is needed.

“SATURDAY – Overnight rain may linger into Saturday morning. Dry but cloudy for the rest of the day. Another windy day with fresh NW winds. Max 14°C.

“SUNDAY – Cloudy but dry. Moderate to fresh NW winds. Max 15°C.

“NEXT WEEK – Cold for the time of year. Cloudy with little sunshine. Northerly winds light on Tuesday and Wednesday, picking up again later in the week. As indicated above, no significant rain.”

You can follow Louth Weather’s updates here.