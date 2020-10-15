No visits to other households unless for compassionate or childcare reasons from midnight

Additional Covid-19 restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight.

Under the new regulations, there will be a nationwide ban on household visits.

Under “enhanced Level 3 restrictions”, there will be no visits to houses or gardens unless for compassionate reasons or for the care of children.

The Taoiseach said the country had reached a difficult point in the fight against the coronavirus and until there is a vaccine normal life cannot resume and everyone’s behaviour must reflect that.

Outdoor meetings are being restricted to six people from no more than two households.

The exemption for club championships is being ended and sporting bodies can only continue training where protective measures are in place.

The Government said it will be enhancing communication about restrictions in a number of sectors and the need to wear face masks instead of visors.

He said these enhanced restrictions were being introduced due to what he described as slippage and the concerns about the “full implementation” of Level 3.

Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are moving to Level 4 restrictions from midnight until Tuesday November 10th but thankfully, despite speculation that Louth would follow suit, the county will be remaining at Level 3.