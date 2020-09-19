North Louth has one of the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country

The North Louth area has one of the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Figures for the 14-day period from September 1st to 14th have revealed that there have been 35 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the Dundalk-Carlingford Local Electoral Area.

This is a rate of 136.7 per 100,000 of population and amounts to the eighth highest in the country outside of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart which has an LEA rate per 100,000 of population of 189.8, Tallaght Central’s rate of 175.9, Celbridge’s rate of 171.1, Dublin’s South West Inner City rate of 163, Balbriggan’s rate of 150.4, Ballymun Finglas’ rate of 140 and Tallaght South’s 138.2.

By comparison the Dundalk South Local Electoral Area has had 25 confirmed cases in the 14 day period, which accounts to a rate of 77.1 per 100,000 of population.

The national average currently stands at 52.8.

Elsewhere in Louth, the Ardee Local Electoral Area has had less than five cases while Drogheda Rural LEA has had 11, equating to an LEA rate per 100k of population of 61.5. Meanwhile Drogheda Urban had the same rate after 17 confirmed