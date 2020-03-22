Now 11 cases of Covid-19 in Louth

Louth now has 11 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Friday March 20th and is an increase on the nine cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been four deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 121 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday Sunday March 22nt.

There are now 906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 402, followed by Cork at 101 and Galway at 25. Monaghan has now registered its first case having previously not had any.

The latest data reveals:

of the 712 cases notified, 55% are male and 44% are female, with 35 clusters involving 190 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

211 cases (30%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 17 cases have been admitted to ICU

159 cases (22%) are associated with healthcare workers

there is now at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 in every county in Ireland

