Now 13 cases of Coronavirus in Louth

Louth now has 13 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday March 21st and is an increase on the 11 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been six deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland as of midday Monday March 23rd

There are now 1,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 471, followed by Cork at 104 and Galway at 33.

The data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 21 March (836 cases), reveals:

55% are male and 44% are female, with 37 clusters involving 210 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 44 years

239 cases (29%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 25 cases have been admitted to ICU

208 cases (25%) are associated with healthcare workers

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 45%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 31%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that more than 93% of the population are washing their hands more often as a result of Coronavirus.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

88% of people say they are staying at home, rather than going out

84% of people say they are practicing social distance in a queue

71% of people say they are sitting further apart from others

75% are confident they would know what steps to take if they developed symptoms and 90% know the two most common symptoms (fever and/or cough)

If you are experiencing symptoms, such as fever and cough, self isolate and call your GP who will guide you.