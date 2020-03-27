Now 20 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Louth
Louth now has 20 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday March 24th and is an increase on the 18 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 19 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland following 10 additional deaths yesterday. The patients are 3 female and 7 males. 9 patients in the east of the country and one in the south.
The median age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died is 79 years, 68% are male and 32% are female.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.
There are now 1,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 24th March (1,383 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 45% are female, with 66 clusters involving 295 cases
- The median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 340 cases (25%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 47 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 321 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 774, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 154 cases (11%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 27%