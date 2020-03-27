Now 20 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Louth

Louth now has 20 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Tuesday March 24th and is an increase on the 18 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 19 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland following 10 additional deaths yesterday. The patients are 3 female and 7 males. 9 patients in the east of the country and one in the south.

The median age of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who have died is 79 years, 68% are male and 32% are female.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 255 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 1,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 24th March (1,383 cases), reveals: