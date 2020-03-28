Now 24 cases of Covid-19 in Louth

Louth now has 24 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday March 25th and is an increase on the 20 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 22 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland following three additional deaths yesterday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 302 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Thursday 26 March.

There are now 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25th March (1,639 cases), reveals: