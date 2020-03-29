Now 27 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Louth

Louth now has 27 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday March 26th and is an increase on the 24 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 36 deaths associated with COVID-19 in Ireland following 14 additional deaths yesterday, all of which were in the east of the country.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 294 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Saturday 28 March.

There are now 2,415 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 26th March (1,904 cases), reveals: