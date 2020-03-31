Now 39 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Louth
Louth now has 39 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday March 28th and is an increase on the 34 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.
There are now 2,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 28th March (2,475 cases), reveals:
- 50% are male and 49% are female, with 111 clusters involving 428 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years
- 645 cases (26%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 84 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 578 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,393 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 217 cases (9%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 50%, close contact accounts for 27%, travel abroad accounts for 23%