Now 39 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Louth

Louth now has 39 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday March 28th and is an increase on the 34 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 54 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 295 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 30 March.

There are now 2,910 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 28th March (2,475 cases), reveals: