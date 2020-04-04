Now 55 Coronavirus cases reported in Louth

Louth now has 55 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday April 2nd and is an increase of just one on the 54 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 4th April.

There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), reveals: