Now 55 Coronavirus cases reported in Louth
Louth now has 55 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.
The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday April 2nd and is an increase of just one on the 54 cases reported 24 hours earlier.
There have now been 137 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 331 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm, Saturday 4th April.
There are now 4,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 2nd April 2020 (4,014 cases), reveals:
- 48% are male and 52% are female, with 206 clusters involving 838 cases
- Median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 1,118 cases (28%) have been hospitalised
- Of those hospitalised, 158 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 1,084 cases (27%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,251 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 304 cases (8%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 62%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 14%