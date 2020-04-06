Now 65 Coronavirus cases reported in Louth

Louth now has 65 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Saturday April 4th and is an increase of one on the 64 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 174 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 370 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Monday 6th April.

There are now 5,364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health, a nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, and which will be conducted twice weekly, reveals:

The percentage of people stockpiling has reduced from a peak of 43% in mid-March to 20% today

86% of people believe that current government restrictions are “about right”

67% are interacting with family and friends over the phone

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 4th April 2020 (4,916 cases), reveals: