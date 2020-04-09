Now 96 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 96 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday April 6th and is an increase of 11 on the 85 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 235 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, 8th April.

There are now 6,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, 6th April (5,981 cases), reveals: