NPHET to meet today to discuss possible easing of Covid-19 restrictions

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet today to discuss the possible easing of some Covid-19 restrictions from the start of next week.

The first of five phases of the easing of disease control measures is due to take place on Monday May 18th.

It is hoped a phased easing of the restrictions which have been in place since mid-March can begin next Monday with NPHET to meet later today to consider its advice to the Government.

At a briefing last night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said a number of factors, including the disease criteria, hospital occupancy and the performance of the public health system will be taken into account when any changes are considered.

He said the situation will continue to be monitored on a daily basis but if the current trajectory continues, he would be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Dr Holohan also said he was not anticipating any changes in the planned return to school for children, saying the number of studies that looked at transmission patterns among children was small.

Yesterday, the Department of Health said a further ten people have died with Covid-19, bringing the total death toll here to 1,497.

The Department of Health also confirmed that 159 more cases of the coronavirus have been diagnosed, bringing the total number of cases here to 23,401.