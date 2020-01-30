Number homeless in Louth falls again but remains on par with 12 months ago

The number of people registered as homeless in Co Louth fell for a fifth consecutive month in December after a further 3.1% decline in the figures.

That’s according to the latest Homelessness Report from the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government.

There were 123 people registered as homeless in the county in the period from December 23rd to 29th, down from 127 in November, 131 in October, 155 in September, 170 in August and 180 in July.

That means the number of people homeless in Louth has fallen by 31.7% since the summer.

Despite this welcome drop in the figure, there was only one person less on the homeless list compared to December 2018 when there were 124 people declared as homeless in the county.

Nationally there were 6,309 adults registered as homeless at the end of December as well as 3,422 dependents.