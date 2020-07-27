Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Louth drops by 30

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth has dropped by 30 after a re-assessment of cases.

Having previously stood at 792 confirmed cases, the number in the county since March now stands at 762 as of midnight on Friday July 24th.

There has now been a total of 1,764 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 25th July, the HPSC has been notified of 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.