Number of Coronavirus cases in Louth increases to 116

Louth now has 116 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday April 8th and is an increase of 10 on the 106 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 288 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Friday 10 April.

To date, there has been c.14,000 samples returned from German labs, of which 1,035 were positive.

With the latest German figures included, there are now 8,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 8th April (7,071 cases) – and including German results received to that date-, reveals: