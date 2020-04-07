Number of Coronavirus cases in Louth jumps by 20 in latest figures

Louth now has 85 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday April 5th and is an increase of 20 on the 65 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 210 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The median age of deaths in Ireland is 81. The mean age of deaths in Ireland is 79.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 345 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Tuesday 7 April.

There are now 5,709 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.