Number of Coronavirus cases in Louth jumps to 51

Louth now has 51 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Monday March 30th and is an increase on the 44 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 85 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 212 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday April 1st.

There are now 447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.