Number of Coronavirus cases in Louth now stands at 133

Louth now has 133 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday April 9th and is an increase of 17 on the 116 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been 320 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 1pm Saturday 11th April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 553 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 286 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest German figures included, there are now a total of 8,928 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 9th April (7,787 cases) – and including German results received to that date-, reveals: